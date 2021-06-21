Soft Surfboard Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Mick Fanning, Quiksilver, Haydenshapes
Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Soft Surfboard Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Soft Surfboard Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Soft Surfboard. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AGIT Global Inc. (United States),Mick Fanning (Australia),Quiksilver (United States),Platino (New Zealand),McTavish Surfboards (Australia),Haydenshapes (Australia),Torq Surfboards (United States),Triple X Surf and Skim (United States),Sharp Eye Surfboards (United States),Stewart Surfboard (Un ited States).
Soft Surfboard Definition:
Soft Surfboards, also known as foamies are incredibly buoyant boards ideally used by a beginner. These are soft, cheaper and durable surfboards. The buoyant construction and dimensions enable the user to catch waves easily. The design ensures stability and makes it easier for the amateur to stand-up. Soft surfboards are preferred for a surf school since these light-weight boards cause minimal injuries.
Market Trend:
Increasing Usage of CAD System for Manufacturing of Soft Surfboards
Market Drivers:
High Demand from Surf Schools in an Attempt to Avoid Injuries to Learners
Increasing Number of People Preferring Water Activities
High Demand Due To Their Affordability
The Global Soft Surfboard Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Type (Longboards, Mini-Mal, Fun Boards, Performance Shortboards, Guns, Others), Application (Personal Use, Sports Competition, Surf Schools, Others), Length (4 to 6 Feet (Kids), 7 to 9 (Adults)), Material Type (Polyurethane (PU), Balsa, Hollow Wood, Other)
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
