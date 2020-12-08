Soft Skills Training Market Overview, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025
Soft Skills Training 2020 Global Industry Key Companies – Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corporation Market Analysis And Forecast To 2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Soft Skills Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global soft skills training market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019.
Soft skills include a combination of communication skills, attitudes, personality traits, career preferences, and social and emotional intelligence. Individuals undertake professional training to boost these skills and navigate the professional environment for attaining their personal and business goals. The training is conducted through several offline and web-based platforms that can enhance customer service, employee retention, overall productivity of an individual, etc. Soft skills are personality-focused and can also be used for time management, conflict-resolution, problem-solving, organization development, etc.
Market Trends
Various organizations emphasize on providing high-quality training modules for their employees to encourage holistic development and better success rates, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing inclination towards soft skills training programs, particularly among new employees, to inculcate delegation, cohesiveness, and collaboration, is also propelling the service demand. Additionally, several technological advancements have led to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) with the training modules for customizing the training as per the requirement of each individual. Furthermore, the growing traction towards digital learning and the rising investments for upgrading soft skills, are also anticipated to drive the market growth.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Soft Skills Training Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corporation, edX Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, QA Limited and Skillsoft Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Soft Skill Type, Channel Provider, Sourcing, Delivery Mode, End User and Region.
Market Breakup by Soft Skill Type:
Management and Leadership
Administration and Secretarial
Communication and Productivity
Personal Development
Teamwork
Others
Market Breakup by Channel Provider:
Corporate/ Enterprise
Academic/ Education
Government
Market Breakup by Sourcing:
In-house
Outsourced
Market Breakup by Delivery Mode:
Online
Offline
Market Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
