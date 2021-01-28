Soft Skills Management Market Overwhelming Hike Revenues reaching US$ 33,736.1 Mn and CAGR of +11% To 2028 | Cengage Learning, Inc., edX, Inc., Pearson PLC, and NIIT Limited

Soft skills are becoming increasingly critical for employees working in different industries and performing different functions. Soft skills are refined behavior and communication styles that help make a work environment or interaction with another person easier to manage. Soft skills include communication skills, such as gestures, voice, and inflection. They also include attributes such as adaptability and flexibility. Soft skills are the personal attributes, inherent social cues, communication abilities, and personality traits needed for success on the job. Recruiters and corporates tend to recruit employees who are highly skilled and trained. Rising demand for highly skilled workforce is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Global Soft Skills Management Market was valued at US$ 11,289.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of +11% from 2021 to 2028, reaching US$ 33,736.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The Global Soft Skills Management Market is majorly driven due to rising awareness and adoption of skill development training programs. Improved development rates in secondary and primary schools is also one of the major factors resulting in increasing demand for higher education. As more students complete cycles of secondary education, they look forward to higher education to prepare themselves for new professions and life opportunities.

Top Key Players:

Articulate Global, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc., Computer Generated Solutions, Inc., D2L Corporation, edX, Inc., Global Training Solutions, Inc., Interaction Associates, Inc., New Horizons Worldwide, LLC., NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, QA Ltd., Skill Key Interactive, LLC, Skillsoft Corporation, Tata Interactive Systems, The Insights Group Ltd., VitalSmarts, and Wilson Learning Worldwide.

Soft Skills Management Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Management & Leadership

Administration & Secretarial

Communication & Productivity

Personal Development

Soft Skills Management Market segment by Application, split into:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

For the purpose of the study, the global Soft Skills Management Market has been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It gives more focus on developing countries for the detailed elaboration of global market demand.

Analyzed in a descriptive manner, the Global Soft Skills Management Market report presents an all-inclusive outline of the market based on the facets that are expected to have an extensive influence on the development of the market over the forecasts period.

A Soft Skills Management Market sets the overall direction and goals for your marketing, and is therefore different from a marketing plan, which outlines the specific actions you will take to implement your marketing strategy. To provide an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s five model have been used for analyzing the Soft Skills Management Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

