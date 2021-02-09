Soft Skill Management Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027
The global soft skill management market size was estimated at USD 25.4 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Soft Skill Management Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Soft Skill Management market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Soft Skill Management Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Soft Skill Management industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Soft Skill Management market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Soft Skill Management Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The Soft Skill Management Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Personal Development
- Management & Leadership
- Administration & Secretarial
- Communication & Productivity
- Others
By Provider:
- Corporate/Enterprise
- Academic
- Government Organization
By Delivery Mode:
- Regular/Offline
- Online
- Synchronous Online Course
- Asynchronous Online
- Hybrid Courses
By Industry Verticals:
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Hospitality
- IT & Telecom
- Education
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Skillsoft Corporation
- Tata Interactive Systems
- The Insights Group Ltd.
- VitalSmarts
- Wilson Learning Worldwide
- Articulate Global, Inc.
- QA Ltd.
- Skill Key Interactive, LLC
- Cengage Learning, Inc.
Key Questions Answered by Soft Skill Management Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
