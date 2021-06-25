Soft Ferrite Market: Historical VS Future Outlook

The Growth of Soft Ferrite market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Manganese coupled with zinc ferrite (Mn-Zn Ferrite) is extensively utilized in the electrical industry, owing to its price and majorly due to positive externalities, as many industries manufacturing motors and transformers utilize manganese-zinc ferrite. Moreover, on the technical outlook of the product, it has higher saturation levels and permeability as compared to nickel zinc ferrite. Surge in the demand for Mn-Zn Ferrite is set be observed over the mid-term forecast period.

The second-most utilized ferrite is nickel-zinc ferrite. It has limited utilization in electrical equipment, owing to limitations such as utilization over 1 MHz frequency. Moreover, at exceptional technicalities such as at 70 MHz frequency, both, manganese-zinc and nickel zinc can be used interchangeably. Nickel zinc ferrite captures around one-third of the global soft ferrite market, and is set to expand at a high single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Of the four major applications such as motors, transformers, inductors, and generators of soft ferrite, motors capture a majority of the market share, with a nominal growth rate over the forecast period, owing to attainment of near maturity of soft ferrite utilization in motor applications. Inductors is a rapid growing application of soft ferrite, owing to the immense utilization of Mn-Zn ferrite for manufacturing.

Growing demand for transformers and generators over the historical period could be attributed to increasing sales of generators and electrical development activities. But, in 2020, the market has declined two-fold in the first and second quarters, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in reduced electrical equipment demand and manufacturing across regions. All in all, on a positive outlook, the market is set to gain pace by the 4th quarter of FY2020.

