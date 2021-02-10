Soft Exoskeleton Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | ATOUN Bionik., Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co., ReWalk Robotics

The research and analysis conducted in Soft Exoskeleton Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Soft Exoskeleton industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Soft Exoskeleton Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global soft exoskeleton market is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR of 28.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Increasing exosuits for healthcare applications are the major factor for the growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Soft Exoskeleton Market

Soft exoskeleton can rely on the skeleton structure of wearer to transmit the forces through actuated joints. The soft exoskeleton is designed with light weight material and uses pneumatics or cable transmission which is a new approach of development of wearable robot design. The soft exoskeleton or exosuit is a new trend in soft wearable robot design used for the hip joints and ankle assistance while walk. The soft exosuit is used for several industrial applications in mining, manufacturing assistance and militants safety purposes. Growing funding for the safety of defense sector by the governments enhances the utilization and modification in the mobile exoskeletons.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of exosuits for healthcare applications is driving the market growth

Increasing military budget distributions may boost the growth of the market

Growing usage of full body soft exoskeleton in industrial process is fueling the market growth in the forecast period

Growing awareness by regulatory approval for industrial usage of exoskeletons is contributing towards the growth of the market

Market Restraint

High cost of soft exoskeleton is acting as a major restraint for the market

Segmentation: Global Soft Exoskeleton Market

By Product Type

Full Body

Upper Body

Lower Body

By Application

Industrial Mining Construction Manufacturing Others

Military

Healthcare

Sports

By Mobility

Stationary

Mobile

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, ReWalk Robotics (U.S.) announced the clinical trial of soft exoskeleton in five research center in the United States. The company has announced their expected date to launch the ReWalk Robotics Restore in U.S. and Europe in 2019. The clinical trials of restore will bring the restore closer to the FDA clearence

In March 2018, Roam Robotics (U.S.) introduced the soft exoskeleton for snowboarders and skiers costing approximately USD 2,500. The soft exoskeleton is designed to provide the support to the legs of skiers. This introduction will enhance the product portfolio of the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global soft exoskeleton market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of soft exoskeleton market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in global soft exoskeleton market are ATOUN Inc., Bionik., Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Technaid., US Bionics, SRI International, Roam Robotics, Gogoa and Otherlab among others.

The Soft Exoskeleton market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Soft Exoskeleton market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Soft Exoskeleton market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Soft Exoskeleton market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Soft Exoskeleton. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Soft Exoskeleton market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Soft Exoskeleton market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Soft Exoskeleton market by offline distribution channel

Global Soft Exoskeleton market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Soft Exoskeleton market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Soft Exoskeleton market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Soft Exoskeleton market in Americas

Licensed Soft Exoskeleton market in EMEA

Licensed Soft Exoskeleton market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

