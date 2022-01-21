Sofia Vergara shocks everyone with a changed look for a new role on the series

Sofia Vergara’s shocking look change for the new Netflix series

The Colombian actress will play Griselda Blanco, the well-known ‘grandmother of cocaine’, for an exclusive production for the platform.

If there’s anyone who makes it very clear on any show or series she’s on that looks are super important to her, it’s Sofia Vergara. Wherever the 49-year-old actress – who rose to worldwide stardom for her role in A Very Modern Family – goes, she always looks her best. But thanks to the next challenge, that has now completely changed. Vergara will play Griselda Blanco, the leader of a Colombian drug cartel known as the “grandmother of cocaine.”

Through a posting on its Twitter page, Netflix – responsible for the production of the miniseries “Griselda” in which the actress stars – has decided to share the first image of Vergara in the role of the drug matriarch. It appears very different from what we are used to.

The well-applied waves and blonde tones have completely disappeared to make way for a less elegant version in a chocolate brown hue. On the face, false lashes, blush, and a heavily toned lipstick that leaves the lips fairly defined are swapped out for neutral tones that give the feeling of having nothing. And when it comes to clothing, the body-hugging dresses are changing and becoming a flowery and loose shirt with a vintage look.

Sofia Vergara plays Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, leading to her being known as the “Godmother” – FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com /43ftcEZN57

— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

It didn’t take long for comments to pour in on the post. “Oh wow, Sofia Vergara looks almost unrecognizable in her new role. I’m curious if she can do anything serious,” wrote one Twitter user. Another pointed out, “For the men who brought us Narcos, this must be good. Narcos: The Black Widow.”

This new series by Sofia Vergara was announced in November. The actress will play the mythical Griselda Blanco, leader of a cartel that operated in Colombia between the 80s and 2000s. Based on real events, the story will have six episodes of approximately 50 minutes each. There will also be the participation of two stars of the series “Narcos: Mexico”: Alberto Ammann and José Zúñiga.

