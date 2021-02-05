Sodium Thiocyanate Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Sodium Thiocyanate Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Sodium Thiocyanate market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

Sodium thiocyanate is used for a wide range of applications ranging from personal care products to the building and construction industry. Pharmaceutical is the major industry that has highly contributed to the growth of the sodium thiocyanate market in recent years. High demand for sodium thiocyanate from the pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the global sodium thiocyanate market worldwide owing to its high as a raw material in the production of a wide range of pharmaceutical products.

The report titled “Sodium Thiocyanate Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Sodium Thiocyanate industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Sodium Thiocyanate market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Major applications of sodium thiocyanate are into end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, fiber, architecture, pesticide, personal care products, and others. Sodium thiocyanate is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry; as a raw material for the production of various pharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical industry has a high demand and is expected to fuel demand for the sodium thiocyanate market. Sodium thiocyanate has major applications in the fiber industry. It is used as a spinning solvent for polyacrylonitrile, to boost the growth of global sodium thiocyanate in the market.

The Sodium Thiocyanate Market Segmentation:

By End-User:

Pharmaceuticals

Fiber

Architecture

Pesticide

Personal Care Products

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

AkzoNobel

Alfa Aesar

Amsyn Inc.

CellMark USA, LLC.

Jiaozuo Henghua Chemical

Ronas Chemical Inc. Co, Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical

Taisheng Chemical

TBI Corporation

Key Questions Answered by Sodium Thiocyanate Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

