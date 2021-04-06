Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size Soaring at 61.9% CAGR to Reach 1420 million USD by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 30 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1420 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 61.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium-Sulfur Battery.

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium?sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89?92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 ?C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NGK

Sesse-power, Wuhuhaili, Qintang New Energy. The production value of Sodium-Sulfur Battery is about 14.1 Million USD in 2016.

In production market, the global production value has decreased to 30.0 Million USD in 2017 from 140.3 Million USD in 2014.

Japan is the largest production regions of Sodium-Sulfur Battery, with a production value market share nearly 81.73% in 2016.

This report presents the worldwide Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

Qintang New Energy

Sodium-Sulfur Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

Sodium-Sulfur Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Other

