Sodium Sulfur Battery Market Report 2021, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, Sodium Sulfur Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026. The global sodium sulfur battery market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Sodium Sulfur (NaS) battery is a high-temperature battery produced from liquid sodium and molten sulfur. These batteries consist of various subsystems, including interconnected cells, modules, control system, power conversion system (PCS), thermal management system, and an enclosure to maintain the temperature. NaS batteries offer high charge and discharge efficiency, high energy density, and a longlife-cycle on account of which they are used for stationary energy storage, such as transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and load leveling.
Request for a free sample copy of this research report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sodium-sulfur-battery-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing demand for cost-effective solutions to store large amounts of energy for large-scale deployments is one of the key factors fueling the globalNaS battery market. Additionally, these batteries supply emergency power by supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, which is expanding their application in the industrial sector. Moreover, with rising environmental concerns, NaS batteries are increasingly being utilized for reducing the ecological load of grid-scale stationary energy storage, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Breakup by Product:
- Private Portable
- Industrial
Breakup by Application:
- Ancillary Services
- Load Leveling
- Renewable Energy Stabilization
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
- BASF SE
- EaglePicher Technologies
- FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A. (SHOWA DENKO K.K.)
- GE Energy Storage
- Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation)
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- POSCO
- Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd. and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sodium-sulfur-battery-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports
Dolomite Mining Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dolomite-mining-market
Flue Gas Desulfurization Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flue-gas-desulfurization-market
United States Soundbar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-soundbar-market
Europe Luxury Yacht Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-luxury-yacht-market
United States Luxury Yacht Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-luxury-yacht-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No (D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800