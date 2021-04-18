Sodium Silicate Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The sodium silicate market was valued at $7.2 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $9.2 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Sodium silicate, also known as liquid glass, is manufactured by the reaction between sodium carbonate and silica sand at elevated temperature (1200-1400). Sodium silicate exists as a white powder when it is dry, and is soluble in alkalis and water. However, sodium silicate is insoluble in acids and alcohol. Depending upon the ratio of soda and silica, the form may vary from viscous to liquid. It becomes colorless, gas like powder, or syrup-like liquid when mixed with water and heated under pressure. In addition, sodium silicate is non-flammable, odorless, and will not impart any taste to the packaging contents when used as adhesives.

Surge in utilization of sodium silicate in various application, such as paints, adhesives, and tube winding, is expected to drive the demand for the global sodium silicate market. Increase in application of sodium silicate in green tires is expected to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period. In addition, rapid usage of sodium silicate in detergent, owing to its beneficial properties, such as emulsification, wetting, and deflocculation is anticipated to enhance the market demand. However, the hazardous effect on humans due to prolonged exposure of the sodium silicate is expected to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, advanced production process, such as sugar addition to eliminate the knocking problem is anticipated to act as an opportunity in the upcoming period.

The sodium silicate market is segmented on the basis of form, type, grade, application, end use, and region. Depending on form, the market is segmented into crystalline and anhydrous. By type, the market is bifurcated into liquid and solid. The grade segment is further divided into neutral and alkaline. Based on application, the market is divided into paints, adhesives, refractories, tube winding, detergent, catalyst, and others. Based on end use, the market is categorized into pulp & paper, construction, automotive, and others.

Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players operating in the market are Tokuyama Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Merck Millipore Limited, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, CIECH S.A., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Kiran Global Chem Limited. The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as product launch and business expansion to sustain the market competition.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global economy was deeply impacted by the lockdowns as many activities came to halt. The industries were at total lockdown; thus, many sectors shut down their activities of production and manufacturing. This led to decrease in demand for sodium silicate. Now, the world is again preparing for lockdown measures for the second wave that has hit again from the new strain of the virus which is known to be deadlier. However, reduced per day cases in other regions and ongoing manufacturing & production facilities that have matched the pre-COVID scenario and thus the market has gained its previous position after suffering medium impact.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Form

– Crystalline

– Anhydrous

By Type

– Liquid

– Solid

By Grade

– Neutral

– Alkaline

By Application

– Paints

– Adhesives

– Refractories

– Tube Winding

– Detergent

– Catalyst

– Others

By End Use

– Pulp & Paper

– Construction

– Automotive

– Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

– Key Players

o Tokuyama Corporation

o Evonik Industries AG

o Merck Millipore Limited

o Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

o PQ Group Holdings Inc.

o Occidental Petroleum Corporation

o CIECH S.A.

o Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd.

o Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

o Kiran Global Chem Limited