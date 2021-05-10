Sodium Metasulphite Segment Likely to Generate High Sales Revenue in Metasulphite Market During 2019 – 2029

The upsurge in the demand of food additives and preservatives is likely to increase the demand of metasulphite. Food preservatives market across the globe is expected reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2024, while the huge food processing industry is expected to create significant opportunity in the coming years. Metasulphite does not hamper flavor of beverages and food products which is prominent advantage of metasulphite where marketers opt for metasulphite over other preservatives.

Metasulphite market is likely to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period across the developing countries owing to the significant expansion of the microbreweries in the developing countries. Owing to the ease of availability of raw material and lower labor costs, countries such India are expected to emerge as production hubs for metasulphite.

The Metasulphite Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Metasulphite Market: Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Asia

Detailed analysis on the geographical region and country wise insights are offered in the latest Metasulphite market report with established market players as well as incumbents in the region.

Based on grade, the metasulphite market is segmented into:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Photo Grade

Based on type, the metasulphite market is segmented into:

Sodium Metasulphite

Potassium Metasulphite

Calcium Metasulphite

Based on end use industry, the metasulphite market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Fermentation Industry

Mining Industry

Other

Competitive Analysis

Market leaders in metasulphite market include Solvay SA, BASF SE, Brenntag N.V., INEOS, and Aditya Birla Chemicals. Besides, the market also includes several small players including Sichuan Sanxiang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd and Weifang Taihexing.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the metasulphite market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report for the metasulphite market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, grade, types, and end use industry.

