Sodium Metabisulfite Market to accrue significant proceeds by 2025

Industrial grade Sodium Metabisulfite Market is witnessing unprecedented demand due to an evident rise in industrialization to address the supply-demand issues. Rise in industrialization has subsequently lead to increased application of the product in various end-user sectors like water treatment, gas processing operations, and the leather industry. The product also works as a bleaching agent which is used to produce wool, cotton, and pulp.

Endowed with a wide end-user spectrum including leather, pulp, and paper, food and beverages and textiles, sodium metabisulfite market is emerging as a promising investment avenue for the coming years. The product has been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and regulatory authorities in the EU. This has helped strengthen the legality of sodium metabisulfite and assisted the product manufacturers in reaching out to new business verticals.

o Rapidly growing food & beverages industry in Asia Pacific

o Rising awareness for waste water treatment throughout the globe

Improved economic conditions globally and initiatives undertaken by the manufacturers to improve the product portfolio is witnessing huge demand for sodium metabisulfite market.

An increase in the working population, especially in the developed economies along with the changing demand of the consumers is magnifying the demand for packaged food and beverage. Easy availability of these food items in supermarkets and small grocery stores is also steering its demand. By the end of

2025, the demand for sodium metabisulfite market.was likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% due to anti-microbial properties that make the product viable for use as a preservative in the food industry.

There is an increase in awareness among people regarding the need to treat wastewater to avoid the spread of water-borne illnesses across the globe. An increase in agricultural and industrialization activities to meet the demands of the people in countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, China, and UAE is driving the demand for sodium metabisulfite market.to carry out de-chlorination process.

Growth in textile trends and an increase in disposable income among people has boosted the demand for premium leather goods in various parts of the country. Extreme weather conditions in regions like North America and Europe is furthermore supporting the demand for leather apparels.

The high cost of operations and strict labor regulations have led to the shifting of leather industries from countries like Belgium, Italy, and Germany to Asian countries like China, India, and South Korea. The use of sodium metabisulfite in the leather industry was expected to register a notable CAGR of more than 4.6% over the period of study.

Industrialization in Asia Pacific

Elaborating further on the regional prospects, high demand for processed food in regions such as Asia Pacific has driven the consumption of sodium metabisulfite over the years. The demand for on-the-go food and beverages due to a rise in the level of employment has driven the establishment of foreign processed food brands in the region.

For instance, American brands like Hershey’s, Heinz, Pringles, and many others are now easily available in India. Citing estimates, the food-based sodium metabisulfite market was expected to register a growth of more than 5.5% CAGR by the end of 2025. Measures undertaken by the governments to spread awareness regarding the need for water treatment processes will also support regional sodium metabisulfite market.growth in the coming years.

Processed food industry in Europe

In Europe, there is a growing need for safe and hygienic food packaging solutions which has driven the demand for antioxidants and preservatives. Sodium metabisulfite is used in dried foods and canned juices, among several more products. Europe’s food grade sodium metabisulfite demand is also supported by its vast bakery industry where the products are used as a reducing agent in the preparation of dough.

