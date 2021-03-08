Sodium-ion Battery Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

This latest Sodium-ion Battery report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Sodium-ion Battery market include:

Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)

Wuhuhaili

HiNa Battery Technology

Aquion Energy

NGK

Faradion Limited

Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong)

Qintang New Energy

By application:

Consumer Electronic Devices

Automobile & Transportation

Power Backup

Grid-level Applications

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Other

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)

Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Sodium-ion Battery Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Sodium-ion Battery Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Sodium-ion Battery Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Sodium-ion Battery Market in Major Countries

7 North America Sodium-ion Battery Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Sodium-ion Battery Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Sodium-ion Battery Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Sodium-ion Battery Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Sodium-ion Battery Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

​Target Audience:

Sodium-ion Battery manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Sodium-ion Battery

Sodium-ion Battery industry associations

Product managers, Sodium-ion Battery industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Sodium-ion Battery potential investors

Sodium-ion Battery key stakeholders

Sodium-ion Battery end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Sodium-ion Battery Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Sodium-ion Battery Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Sodium-ion Battery Market?

