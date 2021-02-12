Sodium Hypochlorite Market Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast till 2026

The Global Sodium Hypochlorite Market has provided a comprehensive analysis of the industry. This included the existing market conditions, central or critical regions, the price of the product, capacity, production, demand and supply, profit, growth pace and the outlook. The study has presented recent project SWOT analysis apart from investment feasibility analysis. In turn, a review of the investment return has also been provided to help the stakeholders and any possible new entrants.

The Global sodium hypochlorite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Sodium Hypochlorite market. Some of the Leading Players profiled in the report include: AGC Inc., Al-Kout Industrial Projects Company KPSC, BASF SE, Befar Group Co., Ltd., Bondalti Capital, S.A., Coogee Chemicals Pty Ltd., Dinox Handels-GmbH, Donau Chemie AG, Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Kureha Corporation, LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Nankai Chemical Co., Ltd., NCP Chlorchem (Pty) Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Co., Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nouryon Holding BV (former Akzo Nobel N.V.), Occidental Chemical Corporation, etc.

Sodium hypochlorite is a chemical compound with the formula NaOCl or NaClO, comprising a sodium cation and a hypochlorite anion. It is used in a wide variety of products from pulp bleaching, pool disinfecting, water and sewer service sterilization, home disinfecting, sterilization, and bleach.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

– Technical Grade Sodium Hypochlorite

– Food Grade Sodium Hypochlorite

By Application:

– Chemical Intermediates

– Food

– Home & Personal Care

– Mineral

– Pharmaceuticals

– Pulp & Paper

– Textile

– Water Treatment

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global sodium hypochlorite market.

– To classify and forecast global sodium hypochlorite market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global sodium hypochlorite market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global sodium hypochlorite market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global sodium hypochlorite market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sodium hypochlorite market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience is:

– Manufacturers of sodium hypochlorite

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to sodium hypochlorite

