Sodium Gluconate Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

Sodium GluconateSodium gluconate is a white powder that is very soluble in water. It is widely used in textile dyeing, printing and metal surface water treatment. It is also used as a chelating agent, a steel surface cleaning agent, a cleaning agent for glass bottles, and as a chelating agent for cement, plating and alumina dyeing industries.

China productions of sodium gluconate (SG) have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 11%. China production of sodium gluconate are expected to be over 100 K MT in 2016. For the product types, Industrial Grade occupies the largest market share (about 91% in 2016). Sodium gluconate is used mainly in the construction industry as a set retarder and concrete plasticiser and in other industries as surface treatment for metals (removal of rust, oxides and fat) and for the cleaning of bottles and industrial equipment. The product can also be used in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

China has been one of the major SG suppliers in the world. The rapid production expansion in the past 10 years greatly boosted China's total SG output. In recent years, several enterprises have swarmed into SG industry. And the production of SG has concentrated in major corn-producing areas. However, the production concentration rate of SG is not high in China. China's SG industry has faced a slowdown and entered an integration phase.

China's SG still depends heavily on demand from the construction industry. The domestic SG consumption in concrete additive greatly increased in 2015. But the growth has slowed down obviously over the recent two years.

After recent years' recession, a sign of recovery appeared in overseas markets in 2016. And overseas markets will play an increasingly important role in China's SG industry.

To sum up, China's SG will be more competitive in the world in the coming years.

The Sodium Gluconate Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Sodium Gluconate was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Sodium Gluconate Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Sodium Gluconate market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Sodium Gluconate generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Xiwang, Shandong Fuyang, Shandong Parkson, Zhucheng Dongxiao, Wanshang, Shandong Qilu, Weifang Honghai, Qingdao Kehai, Shandong Kaison, Shandong Xinhong,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Construction, Industrial, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Sodium Gluconate, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Sodium Gluconate market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Sodium Gluconate from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Sodium Gluconate market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sodium Gluconate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sodium Gluconate Production

2.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Gluconate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sodium Gluconate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Gluconate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sodium Gluconate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sodium Gluconate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sodium Gluconate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Sodium Gluconate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Sodium Gluconate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Gluconate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Xiwang

12.1.1 Xiwang Corporation Information

12.1.2 Xiwang Overview

12.1.3 Xiwang Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Xiwang Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.1.5 Xiwang Related Developments

12.2 Shandong Fuyang

12.2.1 Shandong Fuyang Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shandong Fuyang Overview

12.2.3 Shandong Fuyang Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shandong Fuyang Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.2.5 Shandong Fuyang Related Developments

12.3 Shandong Parkson

12.3.1 Shandong Parkson Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shandong Parkson Overview

12.3.3 Shandong Parkson Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shandong Parkson Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.3.5 Shandong Parkson Related Developments

12.4 Zhucheng Dongxiao

12.4.1 Zhucheng Dongxiao Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhucheng Dongxiao Overview

12.4.3 Zhucheng Dongxiao Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zhucheng Dongxiao Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.4.5 Zhucheng Dongxiao Related Developments

12.5 Wanshang

12.5.1 Wanshang Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wanshang Overview

12.5.3 Wanshang Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wanshang Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.5.5 Wanshang Related Developments

12.6 Shandong Qilu

12.6.1 Shandong Qilu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shandong Qilu Overview

12.6.3 Shandong Qilu Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shandong Qilu Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.6.5 Shandong Qilu Related Developments

12.7 Weifang Honghai

12.7.1 Weifang Honghai Corporation Information

12.7.2 Weifang Honghai Overview

12.7.3 Weifang Honghai Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Weifang Honghai Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.7.5 Weifang Honghai Related Developments

12.8 Qingdao Kehai

12.8.1 Qingdao Kehai Corporation Information

12.8.2 Qingdao Kehai Overview

12.8.3 Qingdao Kehai Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Qingdao Kehai Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.8.5 Qingdao Kehai Related Developments

12.9 Shandong Kaison

12.9.1 Shandong Kaison Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shandong Kaison Overview

12.9.3 Shandong Kaison Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shandong Kaison Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.9.5 Shandong Kaison Related Developments

12.10 Shandong Xinhong

12.10.1 Shandong Xinhong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Xinhong Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Xinhong Sodium Gluconate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shandong Xinhong Sodium Gluconate Product Description

12.10.5 Shandong Xinhong Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sodium Gluconate Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Sodium Gluconate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sodium Gluconate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sodium Gluconate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sodium Gluconate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sodium Gluconate Distributors

13.5 Sodium Gluconate Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Sodium Gluconate Industry Trends

14.2 Sodium Gluconate Market Drivers

14.3 Sodium Gluconate Market Challenges

14.4 Sodium Gluconate Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Sodium Gluconate Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Sodium Gluconate Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Sodium Gluconate.”