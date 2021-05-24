Sodium Dichromate Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

The global sodium dichromate market is projected to be worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In August 2019, LANXESS, a firm engaged in the production and supply of specialty chemicals, entered into a definitive agreement with Brother Enterprises, a leather chemicals firm based in China, to divest chrome chemical business. Calcium-free roasting held a significant market share of sodium dichromate in 2019 as the energy consumption during calcium-free roasting is about 35.0% less compared to calcium roasting.

The new research report titled 'Global Sodium Dichromate Market', published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Sodium Dichromate industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market.

Lanxess, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Chongquing Minfeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinshi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Elementis, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co. Ltd., Soda Sanayii AS, and Xinjiang Sing Horn Group, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sodium dichromate market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Calcium Roasting Calcium-Free Roasting Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metal Finishing Chromium Compounds Preparation Leather Tanning Pigment Wood Preservative



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size and the growth rate of the Sodium Dichromate market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027?

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Sodium Dichromate market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sodium Dichromate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

