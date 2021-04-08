Sodium Diacetate Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments till 2026

Sodium Diacetate is a sodium salt of acetic acid and has wide applications in bakery, cereals, snacks, instant food, sauces, dressings, and pet food. In meat and meat products, sodium diacetate is used as an acidity regulator. The use of this ingredient in various applications, is of high value and more applications in terms of preservations of food articles is creating a tremendous opportunity.

Demand for packed food, rise in consumption of packed meat and poultry products has created simultaneous demand for preservatives such as sodium diacetate. It also acts as a preservative for the same and inhibits microbial growth. The antimicrobial action of sodium diacetate also helps prevent spoilage of grains. These functional properties of sodium diacetate makes it one of the most diversified ingredient used in the food industry.

Sodium Diacetate Market Drivers and Trends:

The rise in amount of antimicrobials such as sodium diacetate, used in prevention of meat spoilage has increased exponentially which is due to the rise in consumption of meat and meat products in general. The amount of proteins consumed from animal food has grown substantially in last decade. Developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K. have a relatively large consumption. The meat product manufacturers are constantly introducing new products in the market, which are again supplementing the demand for antimicrobials and preservatives including sodium diacetate. High moisture content of bread and other bakery products leads to growth of molds.

The use of a preservatives is therefore beneficial in extending the mold-free shelf life of bakery products. Sodium diacetate is one of the most commonly used bread preservative, globally along with sodium propionate. Furthermore, sodium diacetate and calcium or sodium propionate or a combination of these two is used in pasteurized and cold-pack cheese products. Bakery segment has a relatively higher traction in the markets of Europe and the U.S. European bakery has been the focus for most of the innovations in taste, aesthetics and more. The demand for these bakery products has been a hit globally, giving rise to new products being made available worldwide. The demand for these products have witnessed an overall increase, which is mainly supply driven, where bakers try to innovate and produce new baked goods.

Sodium Diacetate Market Segmentation:

Sodium diacetate in recognized as a GRASS (Generally recognized as safe substance) by the US FDA and is widely used in food, confectionary, fats, meat products, soy products, sauce, dressing and other food items. Based on its application, sodium diacetate market is segmented as, food and beverage, cosmetic and personal care, animal feed, agrochemical and others end uses. Food and beverages is further sub segmented as dairy products, beverages, functional food, seasoning and spices and other uses in food and beverage segments

Sodium Diacetate Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global sodium diacetate market is segmented into seven regions globally such as Europe, Latin America, CIS & Russia, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Increasing production capacities in the region of Asia Pacific has significantly aided in the growth of manufacturing sector. The ingredients manufacturing market in China is estimated to be fast growing when compared with European and North American countries. China has targeted capacity expansion in terms of volume of ingredients manufactured per year. India and other South Eastern Asian countries are closely following this trend in capacity building in order to cater to the high demand influx in the regional sodium diacetate market.

Sodium Diacetate Market Key Players:

The key market players in sodium diacetate market include; Corbion N.V., American Elements, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh KG, ISALTIS, Jost Chemical Co., Macco Organiques Inc., Advance Inorganics, among others.

Sodium Diacetate report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Sodium Diacetate also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

