Sodium Chlorite Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 6.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Top Companies- Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema

Global sodium chlorite market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is high demand for the chemical in wastewater treatment and water purification applications. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Major Key Players of the Sodium Chlorite Market

Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, Thermo Fischer Scientific, ERCO Worldwide, Chemtrade, Tronox Holdings plc, Ercros S.A, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Tractus, Alfa Aesar, ABI Chem Germany, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Tractus, 3bsc.com hairuichem, among others.

Market Scope, Segments and Forecast of the Sodium Chlorite Market

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

Geographical Coverage of Sodium Chlorite Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Market Definition: Global Sodium Chlorite Market

Sodium chlorite is one of the materials which are highly soluble in water. It is inflammable in its purest form but at the time of decomposition it releases oxygen which further acts as an accelerant in presence of flammable substances. This is primarily used for the manufacture of chlorine dioxide, which acts as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry. It is mostly applicable in the production of chemical intermediates such as sodium perchlorate and potassium chlorate.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the healthcare and sanitation industry is a key driver for the market of sodium chlorite

Increased demand in food and poultry industry also boost the market growth

Growing usage in the paper and pulp industry is also likely to boost the market growth

Increasing demand for antimicrobials in the food processing industry is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the development of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide and ozone acts as restraint for the market growth

Increasing e-media popularity has resulted in a slowdown in the use of papers in newspaper publishing and the like which is restraining the market growth

Changes in consumer preferences is also one of the factor restricting this market growth

