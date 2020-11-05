Sodium Chlorite Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 6.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Leading Players- Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema

Global sodium chlorite market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is high demand for the chemical in wastewater treatment and water purification applications. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Akzo Nobel N.V., Merck KGaA, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, Thermo Fischer Scientific, ERCO Worldwide, Chemtrade, Tronox Holdings plc, Ercros S.A, Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co., Tractus, Alfa Aesar, ABI Chem Germany, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Tractus, 3bsc.com hairuichem, among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.

Market Definition: Global Sodium Chlorite Market

Sodium chlorite is one of the materials which are highly soluble in water. It is inflammable in its purest form but at the time of decomposition it releases oxygen which further acts as an accelerant in presence of flammable substances. This is primarily used for the manufacture of chlorine dioxide, which acts as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry. It is mostly applicable in the production of chemical intermediates such as sodium perchlorate and potassium chlorate.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the healthcare and sanitation industry is a key driver for the market of sodium chlorite

Increased demand in food and poultry industry also boost the market growth

Growing usage in the paper and pulp industry is also likely to boost the market growth

Increasing demand for antimicrobials in the food processing industry is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the development of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes such as hydrogen peroxide and ozone acts as restraint for the market growth

Increasing e-media popularity has resulted in a slowdown in the use of papers in newspaper publishing and the like which is restraining the market growth

Changes in consumer preferences is also one of the factor restricting this market growth

