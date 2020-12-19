Sodium Alginate Market Size by Product Market & Growth Outlook Beyond 2027 | SNP, Inc.; Qingdao Lanneret Biochemical Co., Ltd.; IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd

Top Key Players Included in This Report: J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG; KIMICA; Ashland.; ZIBO WANGFEI SEAWEED TECH CO.,LTD.; QINGDAO GFURI SEAWEED INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; meron; Wiberg Corporation Inc.; Lianyungang Fengyun Seaweed Manufacturer Co.,Ltd.; Hangzhou Mobel Biotechnology Co.,ltd; SNP, Inc.; Qingdao Lanneret Biochemical Co., Ltd.; IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd.; WillPowder, LLC; Dupont; Bright moon seaweed group; Lianyungang Tiantian Seaweed Industrial Co. Ltd.; Unikem Holdings Limited; Qingdao Richstar Seaweed Industrial Co.,Ltd; FMC Corporation.; HaiYangShi xiangyu seaweed Co., LTD; among other domestic and global players.

In the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the sodium alginate market is projected to expand at a rate of 4.50%. The growing preferences for the use of bio-based ingredients which will play a role in the sodium alginate market in the 2020-2027 forecast period.

The increasing growth of the food and beverages industry across the globe, rising usages of the product in printing, textile and cosmetics applications, increasing demand of the product for emulsifier, thickener in food as well as in pharmaceuticals are some of the major and impactful factors which will likely to boost the growth of the sodium alginate market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing number of technical advancement such as membrane technology, rising demand of high quality textile dyes which will further bring abundant opportunities that will led to the growth of the sodium alginate market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Volatility in the prices of raw material along with increasing number of regulations associated with the safety which will likely to hinder the growth of the sodium alginate market in the above mentioned forecast period. Availability of product alternatives along with rising awareness regarding the harmful effects which will become the foremost challenge in the market growth.

Conducts Overall SODIUM ALGINATE Market Segmentation:

By Product Grade (Food and Pharmaceutical, Technical),

Function (Stabilizers, Thickeners, Gelling Agents, Emulsifiers),

End-Use (Textiles, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Paper Coatings, Papermaking, Others)

The countries covered in the sodium alginate market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the sodium alginate market due to the adoption of stringent regulations along with rising demand of the product in various applications in the region while Asia-Pacific region will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of the availability of low cost raw material along with growth of food and pharmaceutical industry.

