Söder wants to talk about mandatory vaccination – wide criticism | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), has sparked a debate about mandatory vaccination for nursing staff at home – and has been criticized across the board.

The coalition partner SPD contradicted him, as did the opposition, patient lawyers and unions. “Vaccination must be voluntary; There should be no compulsory vaccination for certain professional groups, ”said Verdi boss Frank Werneke.

Until now, politicians had strictly ruled out a corona vaccination requirement. Söder now said that if you hear and read that few nurses wanted to get vaccinated, you should talk about it.

The ethics board must deal with the question. “We need to consider whether we should especially increase protection for the particularly highly sensitive areas, ie the elderly and nursing homes,” said the CSU chief in the ZDF “morning magazine”. He had said this earlier in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Tuesday).

The SPD in the Bundestag rejected the initiative. “Our goal is to convince people. We reject compulsory vaccination, ”said SPD party chairman Bärbel Bas on Tuesday. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) said he believed the previous decision against mandatory vaccination was correct. “At the moment speculation about compulsory vaccination is prohibited”, Heil said in the RTL / ntv broadcast “Frühstart”.

This also said Friedrich Merz, candidate for the presidency of the CDU. “I am not a fan of mandatory vaccinations,” he told the editorial network in Germany, calling for a “clear recommendation” for vaccination.

Opposition politicians also criticized Söder. Claudia Roth, vice-president of the Bundestag, said “MDR Aktuell”, she thinks nothing of it. “This has been said over and over by Ms. Merkel: there should be no mandatory vaccination.” The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), said they had spoken against it all along. “We’re not going to change that halfway through,” he said in Stuttgart. Left party leader Dietmar Bartsch told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: “We still have too little vaccine on site, that’s our problem. The implicit blame against the nurses in connection with the mandatory vaccination debate is trying to shift responsibility.”

The German Nursing Council called Söder’s initiative “the completely wrong signal”. During the pandemic, nurses had proven they were working more than was reasonable for months with little prospect of an imminent improvement in the situation, President Franz Wagner said in the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday). “If someone is really concerned about the vaccination, then good information tailored to the target group is needed first.”

Verdi boss Werneke called on employees to get vaccinated. “After weighing all the opportunities and risks, for reasons of self-protection and the protection of family members, it is advisable to get vaccinated unless there are serious health reasons against it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Söder announced that from next week there will be an obligation in Bavaria to wear FFP2 masks in public transport and retail. The “common community masks” were used to protect others in the corona pandemic, Söder said. FFP2 masks also protect the wearer themselves, with the aim of improving safety in local transportation and retail. “Availability in the trade is sufficiently guaranteed, so there is no shortage of FFP2,” stressed the prime minister.

All in all, Söder spoke of a “cautiously positive trend” given the slightly declining corona figures. “Most measures are starting to have an effect.”

The news that the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca has applied for approval of its corona vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also gave hope. According to the European Commission, the vaccine could be approved by the end of January and would be the third vaccine in use in the EU after the active ingredients of Biontech / Pifzer and Moderna.

The European Commission has ordered up to 400 million doses of the product for the 27 Member States. 56 million of these cans go to Germany. Great Britain has been using the vaccine for more than a week. According to the initial study data, the Astrazeneca vaccine is said to provide an average of 70 percent protection against Covid-19. According to the group, the effectiveness could possibly be significantly higher with a special dosage.

On Tuesday, health authorities reported 12,802 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 891 new deaths were registered within 24 hours, the RKI announced Tuesday morning. The interpretation of the data is still difficult because, according to the RKI, corona cases were detected, registered and forwarded with a delay during the holiday.