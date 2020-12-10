Söder wants “complete lockdown” for just under three weeks | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Bavaria and Saxony are putting even stricter national requirements under pressure to get the corona pandemic under control. Medical representatives also consider this urgent to avoid overloading the health system.

The federal and state governments may again discuss a joint approach. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder said in the ZDF program “Markus Lanz” that this could happen at the earliest on the weekend or early next week due to the Chancellor’s appointments at the EU summit. Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) said in the ZDF “heute journal” when asked if such a round would meet on Sunday that there were many discussions.

Söder spoke out for a “complete lockdown” from Christmas to January 10th. “In many companies just close everything, from the shops to the company holidays. If everyone participated, it would be great. Then we have just under three weeks in which we can simply reduce the number of contacts. A better time than this time between Christmas and January 10 will not be found anywhere in the year, ”said the CSU chief.

The Saxon Prime Minister Kretschmer expressed the hope of reaching common results with the other countries, but referred to the measures already decided in the Free State. “We have now determined our Saxon route and will follow it regularly,” said Kretschmer. In the Free State, schools, daycare centers, after-school care centers and many shops will be closed from next Monday. Supermarkets and shops for basic needs must remain open. Keeping trade, schools and day-care centers open – “it won’t have this effect,” said Kretschmer.

The state has developed into the largest pandemic hotspot in Germany. In Bavaria, which also has an above-average number of infections compared to the federal states, stricter rules have been in place since Wednesday, such as travel restrictions, alcohol bans in city centers and curfews in hotspots.

The number of new infections per day is still high nationally, the number of people, the number of deaths had reached a new high of 590 on Wednesday. In recent weeks, the number of corona intensive care patients has also increased significantly.

Against this background, the head of the German Hospital Association (DKG), Gerald Gaß, is calling for the hard lockdown recommended by the Leopoldina Science Academy. Gaß argued the same as Söder: “The big chance of a hard lockdown for three weeks is that the infected people will no longer come into contact with healthy people. Then the virus has no chance to spread, ”said Gass of the“ Passauer Neue Presse ”(Thursday). He described the high number of corona deaths as “alarmingly high”. “More people are dying than usual and we are experiencing over-mortality. Many people, especially the elderly, have lost years of their lives. “

Marburger Bund Doctors’ Association Chairman Susanne Johna also stressed, “The medical and nursing staff are working on the attack.” The tightened measures in some regions are undoubtedly accompanied by hardship, but without a sensible alternative, Johna of the “Rheinische Post” said (Thursday). The Minister of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg and the Federal Deputy of the CDU Thomas Strobl told the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday): “It is about human lives and it is about the health of many people”. Every day counts, he added.

The general director of the Association of Cities and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, demanded stricter corona rules from Christmas Day. “Federal and state governments should withdraw the previously agreed relaxation after December 24. We need stricter measures for the period from December 25 to January 10, ”Landsberg (Thursday) told the Rheinische Post. Retail should stay open until Christmas, Landsberg said. He doesn’t see holiday closures as practical, and the economic damage would be enormous. “That too would not count on acceptance from the population, which we urgently need for the success of the measures.”

In Schleswig-Holstein, where the number of infections is increasing but still low nationally, the corona rate is also being tightened. It is imperative “that we go into a hard lockdown by Christmas at the latest – to use the time during the turn of the year to stop this dangerous development in Germany,” Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) said Wednesday evening in Kiel.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn said it took the country two weeks around the turn of the year, “when we reduce the number of contacts and close, schools are closed, so we give this virus almost no chance to return to another within two weeks. level. “

Spahn also expressed the expectation that sufficient vaccine will be available for the entire population by the autumn of 2021. Germany has received 300 million vaccine doses from various manufacturers. “They are now being delivered and vaccinated step by step,” said the health minister. “If all approvals come within the timeframe we expect, we will be able to offer vaccinations to anyone in Germany who wants to be vaccinated by the third quarter at the latest.” The first vaccinations are expected no later than January.