Söder sounds the alarm: ‘Dramatic’ poll trend of the Union | free press

In the spring, Markus Söder renounced the candidacy for chancellor for the CDU and CSU in favor of Armin Laschet. But now the CSU boss sees the September election results in jeopardy and offers to help.

Munich (dpa) – CSU boss Markus Söder sounded the alarm at a presidium meeting of his party on Thursday amid the Union’s poor opinion polls ahead of the federal election.

The German Press Office learned this from participants. According to a new survey, the Union is only one percentage point ahead.

According to the information, Söder spoke of a trend that was “dramatic”. Söder said it wasn’t sure how things would go on. After the elections, a traffic light coalition (SPD, FDP and Greens) or a left-wing alliance threatens.

On Thursday, a study by the Kantar Institute found that the Union stands at 22 percent, closely followed by the SPD at 21 percent.

“You can turn it around, but it’s not easy,” said Söder. He likes to help himself and receives requests from all over Germany to do more.