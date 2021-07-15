Söder sees a need for future-oriented climate protection | free press

The floods in Germany this week have already killed many people and the death rate is likely to continue to rise. The Union also sees a link with climate change.

Seeon (dpa) – According to CSU boss Markus Söder, the flood disasters in West Germany demonstrate the great importance for long-term climate protection.

“Climate change will continue to concern us. That is why it is simply necessary that at this point we not only take climate adaptation measures and climate aid, but also proactively act on climate protection. I think that ultimately is very decisive,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Thursday at the end of the CSU retreat in the Upper Bavarian Seeon Monastery. Preserving the house, shaping the climate and at the same time ensuring prosperity: these are the challenges everyone faces.

In view of the flood disaster, CDU leader Armin Laschet had previously called for more speed in climate protection worldwide. Increasingly heavy rainfall and heat are linked to climate change, the North Rhine-Westphalia prime minister and chancellor said on Thursday during a visit to the city of Hagen, which was particularly affected by the flooding. Such extreme weather events can be expected again and again in the future. Therefore, more dynamism is now needed in the field of climate protection and the necessary adaptation to change, Laschet emphasizes.