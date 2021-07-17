Söder reprimands Aiwanger for expressing apartheid | free press

At first he was silent – now Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder also finds clear words and demands an apology for the “disturbing statements” of his deputy Aiwanger.

Unterhaching (dpa) – Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has sharply reprimanded his Deputy Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) and asked him to apologize for controversial statements in the Corona policy.

Speaking about possible political pressure on people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Aiwanger had recently warned of an “apartheid discussion” and as a result received much criticism from the CSU.

Now Söder himself, who had recently been silent, felt compelled to intervene: These are “disturbing statements” inappropriate for a deputy prime minister, Söder said Saturday at the district party conference of the Upper Bavaria CSU in Unterhaching near Munich. Aiwanger should take back the choice of words and apologize for it, the head of government demanded.

Given the criticism of his choice of words, Aiwanger had made it clear a few days ago that he felt misunderstood. “I warned that we would provide ammunition to anti-vaccination campaigns by taking a rash approach to vaccination policy and getting involved in an apartheid discussion,” he said. He did not mean to say that the differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated are comparable to apartheid.

The apartheid policy was an internationally largely prohibited action by the white minority population, especially against the black majority in South Africa, but also against other ethnic groups.