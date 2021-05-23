Söder: “Operating with higher penalties” in the case of anti-Semitism | Free press

Munich / Augsburg (dpa) – The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, has called for tougher measures against hostility towards Jews.

“Anti-Semitism – including everyday anti-Semitism – is a serious offense. We should operate with higher penalties, ”the CSU chief told Funke media group newspapers (Sunday). Söder also considers a “new integration idea” necessary. “Ultimately, it should be clear: be they Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Hindus or atheists – everyone should feel like German citizens and live the philosophy of a liberal, democratic society.”

The Central Jewish Council criticized the fact that German criminal law does not permit action against many reports of hate. “We currently receive about 50 messages of hate per day,” said Bild am Sonntag Chairman of the Central Council Josef Schuster. Most senders knew exactly how to proceed in order not to be prosecuted for the verbal assaults, he said.

From his point of view, however, it is not only the legislature that is asked: “The fight against anti-Semitism always requires at least two: a determined legislator and a judiciary to implement this right resolutely,” said Schuster of the Augsburger Allgemeine. “But I see the greater deficits in the judiciary, which has a certain visual impairment in the right eye.”

Even the police don’t always do their job well: “But when protesters shout anti-Semitic slogans or call for violence against Jews, I expect the police to take action, investigate, name the perpetrators and report the crime,” said Schuster. newspaper.

At the same time, he warned against seeing the cause of anti-Semitism in immigration alone since 2015. “I am not saying that there is no hatred for us Jews among immigrants,” he said. Many of these people are said to have absorbed anti-Semitism with their breast milk. “I just don’t think Muslim anti-Semitism has increased significantly as a result of migration to Germany.”

Because hatred of Jews is also widespread in other parts of society: “These so-called lateral thinkers are being infiltrated by right-wing extremists and populists, and AfD politicians are openly committed to it,” said Schuster of the Augsburger Allgemeine. “And then there are anti-vaccinations, esotericists and Christian fundamentalists on board. The common enemy, however malicious you wish, quickly becomes the Jews in these circles. I look at these new alliances with great concern. “

The International Auschwitz Committee also expressed concern. “Every anti-Semitic protest attack, every Israeli flag, every Jewish star crossed out, every stumbling block destroyed, confirms that something has slipped in society,” said Christoph Heubner, vice president of the committee, of the Funke media group newspapers. . This shows that the perpetrators hoped for tacit approval for their hatred of Jews.

After the Gaza conflict between Islamic Hamas and Israel flared up, there were more pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany, including anti-Semitic incidents.