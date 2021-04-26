Söder: Most difficult election campaign in over twenty years | Free press

In the battle for the Union candidate question, he had to admit defeat to Armin Laschet. Now CSU boss Marksu Söder has presented his assessment of the upcoming election campaign.

Berlin (dpa) – According to CSU chief Markus Söder, union parties must prepare for the toughest federal election campaign in more than 20 years.

“One thing is clear: it will be the most difficult election campaign in the Union since 1998. The polls do not show a good picture. And the starting position is also relatively difficult ”, the Bavarian Prime Minister said on Sunday evening on ZDF“ heute journal ”. There is a lot of work to be done, because the leadership claim of the CDU and CSU must also be substantiated in terms of content.

People did not choose past successes, but expected ‘hunger and inventiveness’. He explicitly referred to the Greens, who in Annalena Baerbock sent a young candidate for chancellor “with fresh ideas” into the race.

Having to hand over the candidacy for chancellor to CDU chief Armin Laschet no longer hurts him, Söder said. He would have liked to do it, but that was not “the plan of life” either.

According to a new poll, five months before the federal election, the Union has lost a lot of favor and was ousted from the top spot by the Greens.

In the “Sunday trend” of the Kantar opinion research institute on behalf of “Bild am Sonntag”, the Greens reach 28 percent, the Union only 27 percent. Even if the Chancellor were directly elected, Baerbock would have good cards, as an Insa poll for “Bild am Sonntag” revealed. According to this, 30 percent would vote directly for Baerbock, SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz would get 20 percent and Laschet 18 percent.

