Söder: Extended mandatory test for entries from August 1 | free press

The federal government is currently working on guidelines for broader corona testing for holiday returnees. According to Bavaria’s Prime Minister, the extension of the testing requirement should come soon.

Berlin / Munich (dpa) – According to Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), the federal government is planning an expanded test requirement for entry into Germany from August 1.

“The federal government has assured us today that it will do this before August 1. try everything with a uniform inspection requirement, not only for air travel, but also, for example, for everything that comes on a normal car route or train route,” said Söder in the ARD ” Tagesthemen “. He now finds that more understandable, clearer and safer. The originally planned date for a September 11 entry scheme would have been “a joke,” then the holidays are over, even in the late holiday countries.”

The countries had applied pressure because they needed a reliable base to enter, Söder said in the evening. In the afternoon he was told that there would be a legal basis for the implementation to work on August 1. “The rule is relatively simple. Everyone needs a test that returns, so to speak, whether they come by car, train or plane.”

Currently, the test only applies to people who travel to Germany by plane. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had told Bild newspaper that people who have been vaccinated or recovered do not need to prove a negative test result. Seehofer and Söder said that checks in individual traffic should be carried out point by point. Nobody wants stationary border controls and nobody wants, Söder said.