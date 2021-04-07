Söder calls for vaccination of younger politicians | Free press

Bavaria’s prime minister fears parliaments will not function properly in the pandemic. Corona variants can quickly “infect half a fraction”. Söder already has the solution ready.

Munich (dpa) – Given the increasing risk of infection from new Corona variants, CSU chief Markus Söder considers vaccinations appropriate for politicians under the age of 60.

“We also have to rethink, actually in the coming weeks, whether we have a few more vaccine doses left as the number increases, in order to preserve the functionality of, for example, a state parliament or the Bundestag,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister after the cabinet meeting in Munich. . “I am convinced that parliaments absolutely must be able to act in this situation.”

Until now, politicians in Germany have only received their vaccination offer according to the current vaccination order, so age is usually decisive here. This means that people under 60 can currently only be vaccinated in exceptional cases, for example because of their job.

However, this poses a danger for Söder, because due to the increased risk of infection, it can quickly happen in parliaments that “half a parliamentary group” becomes infected. In contrast, vaccination offers for younger politicians could guarantee the ability of democracy to act at crisis rallies.

