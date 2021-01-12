Söder calls for debate on mandatory vaccination for nurses | Free press

Is the compulsory vaccination coming? Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder complains that among carers in retirement homes and nursing homes, there is too much vaccination refusal.

Berlin (AP) – Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has again called for a debate on mandatory vaccination for nursing staff in retirement and nursing homes.

“We have to consider whether we should increase protection for the particularly sensitive areas, ie the retirement and nursing homes,” said Söder in the morning ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. If you hear and read that few nurses there want to be vaccinated, then you should discuss that. “The German Ethics Council has to deal with it,” said Söder. The CSU boss had spoken about this earlier in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

In some areas, such as measles, there is already mandatory vaccination. “If you compare measles to corona, the danger and importance of corona is of course much greater,” he said. That is why there is now a need for a public debate and a parallel vaccination campaign to increase general vaccination willingness. “There will and should not be a general compulsory vaccination,” stressed Söder.

Söder also reiterated its call for a “national pharmaceutical alliance” to increase corona vaccine production. “The problem is not the cans ordered, but the production,” he said on ZDF. Germany is a pharmaceutical country. It should be possible to mobilize more production facilities that can produce vaccines for Germany and Europe.

