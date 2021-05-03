Söder: Accelerate the phase-out of coal with more money | Free press

How can the exit from coal be accelerated? CSU boss Söder summarizes his strategy in a catchy formula: “More coal for less coal”.

Munich (dpa) – As a result of the climate law passed by the Federal Constitutional Court, the CSU wants to use financial incentives to accelerate the phase-out of coal-fired power plants.

The motto should be “more coal for less coal,” said CSU leader Markus Söder on Monday before a meeting of the party leadership in Munich. The set starting date 2038 does not need to be changed, also because those involved need planning certainty. However, an exit can be accelerated with financial incentives.

Söder emphasized that it was a generational task to make the connection between economy and climate protection, between prosperity and sustainability in the post-Corona era. Ultimately, German and Bavarian climate laws should become “role models”. To do this, the goal must be anchored to be climate neutral by 2040. By 2030, the intermediate target of “65 percent plus x” must be legally enshrined. To achieve this, a new regulation for the price of climate-damaging carbon dioxide (CO2) is needed – a hard lid is not suitable here.

In terms of mobility, Söder expected the end of fossil combustion engines from 2035, but at the same time emphasized that the charging infrastructure should be further expanded. At the same time, the expansion of the railways and local public transport requires faster route extension procedures. This is not a matter of money. The Green Deal can only be implemented if we can get here faster. It is crucial that route construction is not delayed regionally by protests.

With the expansion of renewable energy, Söder sees no reason for Bavaria to abolish the controversial 10H rule for new wind turbines. Bavaria should rely more on repowering, ie modern systems and in particular on the expansion of solar photovoltaic energy. In this context, he again announced the obligation for solar systems on roofs in new construction. For greater durability, brick and wood should be used instead of concrete as much as possible in new buildings.

Söder emphasized that he hopes the federal government can reach an agreement with the political groups of the Union and the SPD so that the revised climate protection law can be recalled in the federal cabinet as early as next week. If this is not possible, a meeting of the leaders of the Union and the SPD is also conceivable. Whether there is also a bipartisan consensus on this topic remains to be seen. Ultimately, this is “but not decisive, we’re going our way,” said Söder.

