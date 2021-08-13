Socks Market Expanding at a CAGR of 5% during 2021 to 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Socks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global socks market price exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Socks are a piece of clothing that covers the part of the ankle or calf and protect the feet from dust, germs, blisters and fungus. They are fabricated using various materials, such as cotton, nylon, wool, acrylic, olefin, polyester, silk, bamboo, cashmere, or mohair, to increase the softness. In cold environments, woolen socks help warm up cold feet to decrease the risk of getting frostbite. They also prevent the rubbing of shoes on the bare feet and absorb the perspiration of the foot as it is the heaviest producer of sweat in the body, which helps maintain hygiene.

Global Socks Market Trends:

The global socks market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of formal attire, especially by white-collar professionals in corporate offices and children in schools. Socks are also in high demand among athletes as they help to increase oxygen delivery and blood flow, and reduce jarring, vibration, and stress to the muscles during sports activities. Besides this, as individuals are increasing their health and fitness expenditure, the demand for sports and ankle socks for use during workouts in gyms and health clubs has escalated worldwide. Furthermore, healthcare professionals are emphasizing the need to maintain healthy feet due to the rising cases of foot-related disorders, especially in diabetic patients. As a result, several companies, such as Dr. Oxyn and Podolite, have introduced customizable diabetic socks that reduce the chances of foot ulcers and infections. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Drymax Technologies Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc

Implus Footcare LLC

Nike Inc

Puma SE

Renfro Brands

Thorlos

Under Armour Inc

Socks Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, material, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Casual

Formal

Athletic

Others

Breakup Material:

Nylon

Cotton

Polyester

Wool

Waterproof Breathable Membrane

Others

Breakup by Application:

Men

Women

Children

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

