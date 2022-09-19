Is it better to be bad than to be good? It is a question that has plagued humanity since the beginning of time, and the world of investing has not been immune to the controversy. In one corner are the fans of socially responsible investing (SRI), and in the other corner are the fans of sin stocks.

SRI vs. Sin Stocks

SRI fans prefer an investment strategy that views successful investment returns and responsible corporate behavior as going hand in hand. They believe that by combining certain social criteria with rigorous investment standards, they can identify securities that will earn competitive returns and help build a better world.

Proponents of sin stocks have traditionally favored companies in the gambling, alcohol, tobacco, and firearms industries. Any companies that make a profit have a place in their portfolios, regardless of whether the firm builds nuclear power plants, sells components for land mines, or has questionable labor practices. This camp points out that somebody is going to profit from these industries and argues that there’s no reason to sit on the sidelines and miss out on the opportunity.

Buy Into Sin, or Put Your Money Behind Your Convictions?

SRI fans argue that it’s possible to do some good while making money. Their argument rests on the idea that socially responsible companies are likely to be well managed because their underpinnings are based on solid values. Sin stock fans argue that SRI mandates pass up good opportunities in companies that have strong fundamentals, trading profits for a feel-good factor.

The sin stock crowd feels good when their investments deliver solid returns. They would rather put money in the bank by backing industries that meet consumer demand than starve for their convictions. Modern portfolio theory (MPT) seems to back their argument, as constructing the optimal portfolio should be more challenging if some stocks are removed from the universe of possible investments.

A Look at the Numbers

The Pax Sustainable Allocation Fund, formerly the Pax Balanced Fund, launched on August 10, 1971 and was renamed on December 18, 2019, is the oldest operating SRI fund in the business. The Vice Fund, launched on August 30, 2002, is considered one of the industry’s oldest sin funds. A look at the two funds’ annualized returns (as of early 2022) tells an interesting story. For ten years running, the socially responsible fund has done better.