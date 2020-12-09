World
Social problems of 2020 immortalized in 24 images
2020 was an unprecedented year. Between the coronavirus pandemic, the fires, the American elections, the launch of next generation consoles, and the dying movie industry, the problems are many and varied. Social problems were also legion, the opportunity for iggdeh, a writer by profession, to hold a 2020 retrospective. There are therefore 24 images that can be found a little further down or directly on his Instagram account. that this American activist wanted to perpetuate the great social problems of that year. Unfortunately, these injustices aren’t limited to 2020 and should be found next year or even 2022 as well.