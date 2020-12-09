Social problems of 2020 immortalized in 24 images

2020 was an unprecedented year. Between the coronavirus pandemic, the fires, the American elections, the launch of next generation consoles, and the dying movie industry, the problems are many and varied. Social problems were also legion, the opportunity for iggdeh, a writer by profession, to hold a 2020 retrospective. There are therefore 24 images that can be found a little further down or directly on his Instagram account. that this American activist wanted to perpetuate the great social problems of that year. Unfortunately, these injustices aren’t limited to 2020 and should be found next year or even 2022 as well.

1) the wars that never end

2) Google is watching us

3) the beneficiaries of the pandemic

4) New York ferries dump their rubbish in the Hudson River

5) A boy was hung up to paint his nails

6) Zoom censors a seminar at San Francisco State University due to the participation of Palestinian activist Leila Khaled

7) when men prevent women from climbing the ladder

8) What Musk thinks about the rest of the world

9) the two parties who dictate their word to the voters

10) Taxes among the richest

11) Thanksgiving amid a pandemic

12) Donald Trump spreading the coronavirus

13) the dollar prison

14) The US Government Postal Service is calling for help

15) an illustration inspired by Black Lives Matters’ “Write Black Love Letters” campaign in support of the USPS

16) when protectors become executioners

17) Thanksgiving all by yourself

18) Kshama Sawant, who wins against Jeff Bezos in Seattle

19) when Americans donate to the distressed USPS

20) the statues that are destroyed in protest

21) when r / The_Donald is banned from Reddit

22) Wild Animals That Thrive During Pandemic And Containment

23) American elections

24) the movement of black life matter