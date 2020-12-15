Social Networking Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2020 to 2027

Over the last decade, social media has evolved from being a mere platform to a neighborhood and parcel of the lifestyle of users. Social media marketing is rapidly gaining popularity primarily thanks to the increasing active participation of social media users. Several figures indicate that Facebook had 0.80.79 bn monthly active users as of the third quarter of 2020. Businesses today are using social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter to exhibit their brands/products, to create the brand image, and expand their client base.

The regional markets methodically examined within the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the remainder of the planet. North America is estimated to command an outsized share within the market due to the high penetration of social media and the domicile of an outsized number of key players. However, the market during this region is mature in nature. The Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as a lucrative market over the forecast horizon. the expansion of the region are often primarily attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones and the expanding base of internet subscribers.

Major companies listed in the market include: Cisco Systems, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., BroadVision, Inc., IBM Corporation, Atos SE

Drivers and Opportunities

One of the first factors contributing to the expansion of the worldwide social networking market is that the incontrovertible fact that social media is being increasingly acknowledged as a platform that helps in directing search keywords towards the websites of companies, resulting in enhanced website traffic and brand popularity/visibility. The proliferation of smartphones is additionally playing an important role within the growth of the market. an outsized number of active users access social media through mobile phones.

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Social Networking

Professional

Multimedia Sharing

Social Connection

Informational and Educational

Others

By End-User / Application

Marketing Measurements

Multichannel Campaign Management

Customer Segmentation & Targeting

Competitor Benchmarking

Customer Behavior Analysis

