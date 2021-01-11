Social media cleanup by streamer stalkers

Last week, many internet users had the famous surprise that their accounts were blocked for posting fanart, pictures, gifs or even videos related to Dragon Ball. While the Shūeisha was originally singled out, the truth eventually emerged and the Japanese publisher is innocent: the culprit would be a streamer’s stalker.

Identity theft harassment

The suspension of her account for posting videos, gifs and images related to Dragon Ball, the sword of Damocles that circled over the minds of internet users last week. Several internet users had the unfortunate surprise that their accounts were dismissed by the shūeisha for copyright infringement. But after an investigation, the beneficiary did not exist, these gimmicks are the work of a stalker targeting a streamer.

THE COMPLETE TRUTH ON THE SHUEISHA COPYRIGHT HOAX

Spread to raise awareness. Read the document here-> https://t.co/GX8wcQMZxn pic.twitter.com/9k1vyyodTw

January 10, 2021

Through a lengthy document posted on the Imgur image hosting website but shared on Twitter, a user named @newworldartur wanted to expose the deception behind these account lockouts. There he presents ample evidence that suggests that it is not the shūeisha that is responsible for these acts, but an average internet user trying to harm a streamer.

Update on the SHUEISHA situation: it turned out to be not a massive Japanese company but an INDIVIDUAL insult that molested a content creator by pretending to be Shueisa and removing content. And it was so easy to get away with.

This is wild. WILD. https://t.co/rKMjIlpELP

January 10, 2021

jessix, streamer this story is aimed at

The victim in question is none other than streamer Jessix. Identity theft, harassment, abusive DMCA, the internet user at the origin of this masquerade, carries great risks when legal action is taken. And if he did so, it was because he could not achieve his goals with it. A sad tale of personal revenge highlighting the excesses of abusive DMCAs.

As Jessica explains in a recent video dedicated to the case, impersonating a beneficiary is extremely easy and does not require justification. Twitter does not seem to be doing the necessary checks, allowing those who want to harm others. The social network prefers prevention over healing by acting upstream according to the wishes of the alleged right holder, even if this means a later correction. Even so, Dragon Ball lovers can rest assured that the Shūeisha does not intend to prosecute them for copyright issues.