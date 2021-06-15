social media analytics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR 31% during the forecast period 2021-2026 Key Players in the Social Media Analytics Market players include Salesforce (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Driving factors include increased focus on market and competitive intelligence, the increasing user engagement of social media using smartphones, and the need of social media measurement to enhance the customer experience are expected to drive the growth of the global market. Also, voluminous data generation through social media platforms and increasing cloud adoption trends to create many opportunities for vendors of social media analytics solutions. Sales and marketing management application expected to hold the largest market share. Among applications, the sales and marketing management application is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Sales and marketing management assists users in improving their businesses solutions to analyze unstructured data and understand customer behaviors by detecting the trends and patterns. It also provides corrective measures by enabling real-time alerts and provides automated remedial actions. The retail and ecommerce industry vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Social media analytics can be used by retail and ecommerce vendors to measure campaign performance, identify growth opportunities, improve their products, keep a tab on their competitors, and improve their post-sale support and services. The prescriptive analytics type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the increasing use of analytical technologies to optimize the market outcomes, limit the risks, and derive insights using the data obtained from social media platforms.

North America, owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of the major industry players, is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of social media analytics software and services among SMEs.

Key market players include Salesforce (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), GoodData Corporation (US), Brandwatch (UK), Clarabridge, Inc. (US), Digimind (US), Crimson Hexagon, Inc. (US), Sysomos (Canada), Simply Measured, Inc. (US), Talkwalker Inc. (Luxembourg), Unmetric Inc. (US), Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US), Cision US Inc. (US), Simplify360, Inc. (India), Hootsuite Media Inc. (Canada), Meltwater (US), Germinait Solutions Private Limited (India), Socialbakers (US), Spredfast, Inc. (US), Sprinkler, Inc. (US), Lithium Technologies, Inc. (US), Synthesio (US), and Tableau Software Inc. (US).

