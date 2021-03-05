Social Media Analytics Market In-deep Analysis and Experts Review Report 2021 to 2026 | IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Clarabridge Inc., GoodData Corporation

The Social Media Analytics Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Social Media Analytics market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Social Media Analytics market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Social Media Analytics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Social Media Analytics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Social Media Analytics Market was valued at USD 7.26 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.96 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Social Media Analytics Market: IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Clarabridge Inc., GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon Inc. (Brandwatch), Adobe Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), Netbase Solutions Inc., Sprout Social Inc., and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591888/social-media-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Increased Emphasis on Targeted Marketing and Competitive Intelligence

– A steady decline in the effectiveness of traditional advertising campaigns, coupled with rising social media usage, prompted businesses to adopt a more data-oriented approach for their marketing strategies. The emergence of social media analytics has transformed the way marketing campaigns are planned and carried out in the present day.

– Social networks, such as Facebook, have realized the importance of targeted advertising that they are offering through paid solutions to businesses, wherein location, demographics, and end-device information of consumers are made available for businesses to reach out to the targeted section of consumers

– In fact, according to HubSpot, a developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing and sales, marketers increased social advertisement budgets by 32% in 2018, leading to the production of more ads than ever before.

North America to Hold Major Share

– According to We Are Social and Facebook data, there were about 190 million active users of Facebook in the United States, as of April 2019. In fact, according to leading media firm, We Are Social, in January 2019, North America had the highest global social network penetration rate at 70% along with East Asia.

– In spite of strong gains from high growth regions, like Asia-Pacific, the United States remains the second-largest market for Facebook, in terms of the number of users. In fact, according to StatCounter, a leading Web analytics firm, Facebook had 45% of the share of visits in the United States in May 2019.

Recent developments in the market are –

– January 2019 – Talkwalker, announced that a majority stake in the company was acquired by Marlin Equity Partners, a global private equity firm. The acquisition allows the company to leverage Marlin’s operational resources and expertise in nurturing technology businesses. It enables Talkwalker to scale its business, as it enters a new phase of development as the provider of analytics to the PR and marketing industry.

– January 2019 – Cision Ltd, announced the acquisition of analytics startup TrendKite Inc. for USD 225 million, a continuation of its new strategy to invest in software automation to improve social media campaigns. TrendKite Inc. makes use of artificial intelligence to help communications professionals assess the impact of their work.

– October 2018 – Social intelligence firms, Brandwatch and Crimson Hexagon, announced the merger of their respective firms that leads to a new platform integrating social media listening and research of markets, brands, and consumers.

– August 2018 – Clarabridge Inc. announced its new role as an official solution provider for WhatsApp Business. Selected brands using CX Social, a dedicated social media management product from Clarabridge, can now extend their customer service by communicating with their consumers via WhatsApp messaging.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Social Media Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591888/social-media-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Social Media Analytics Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Social Media Analytics market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.