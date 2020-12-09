Social Customer Relationship Management Market Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Opportunity, Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2027

Social Customer Relationship Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Advancements in social customer relationship management (CRM) have created it faster, reachable and have also carried in important information on the business analytics. Enterprises are implementing social CRM as an additional channel in the total CRM software solutions. Social CRM refers to a social layer on top of tradition CRM software solutions; these tools offer enterprises with many advantages including better communication of business ideas and information, increased transparency, flexibility and performance. Social CRM supports companies to establish customer engagements and enhance their brand presence among customers.

The “Global Social Customer Relationship Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Social Customer Relationship Management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Social Customer Relationship Management market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, end user & region. The global Social Customer Relationship Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Social Customer Relationship Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Social Customer Relationship Management market.

Top Listed Brands in Social Customer Relationship Management Market are:

Attensity Group

Jive Software

Lithium Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Pegasystems

Questback

com

SAP SE

SugarCRM

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Social Customer Relationship Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Social Customer Relationship Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Social Customer Relationship Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Social Customer Relationship Management market in these regions.

