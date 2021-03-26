Social Casino Market Rising Trends, Demand and Global Outlook 2021 -Zynga Inc., International Game Technology Plc. (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation

The Global Social Casino Market Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Social Casino market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Social Casino Market: Zynga Inc., International Game Technology Plc. (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation and Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Social Casino Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the global social casino, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by segment, by platform and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global social casino market of North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and ROW regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global social casino has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Gaming is defined as the execution of specialized programs called as electronic games or video games on some specific game platforms. The gaming term is basically devised as a synonym for gambling, even though all electronic games do not involve gambling. The different devices on which games applications can run are consoles, personal computers (PC), Web and Applications (apps), Mobile and Handheld Consoles.

Social gaming most commonly defined as playing online games offered and hosted on social networking platforms or on online social gaming platforms which allow or involve social interaction between players. The characteristics of social gaming are based on social platforms, allow casual gaming, free-to-play, turn based games, involve virtual currency and accessible through mobile phone applications.

Social casino is a sub segment of social gaming which permit players to play casino based social games, which is inspired by real money versions of the casino games. Social casino gaming is the gambling of a virtual currency without the chance of real loss or gain. Generally, there are two business models employed in the social casino gaming industry named as Up-front and Free game or freemium or free-to-play commercial model. The different categories or types of social games are casino style, poker, slots, bingo and various other table games.

The global social casino market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The global social casino market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, rising number of social media users, growing global population, budding internet penetration, emerging smartphones and gaming traffic, etc.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

