Social Casino Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2022 | Zynga Inc., International Game Technology Plc. (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation

The report entitled Global Social Casino Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the global social casino, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by segment, by platform and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global social casino market of North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and ROW regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global social casino has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Zynga Inc., International Game Technology Plc. (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation and Caesars Entertainment Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global social casino, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

The prominent players in the global Social Casino market are:

Zynga Inc., International Game Technology Plc. (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation, Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Gaming is defined as the execution of specialized programs called as electronic games or video games on some specific game platforms. The gaming term is basically devised as a synonym for gambling, even though all electronic games do not involve gambling. The different devices on which games applications can run are consoles, personal computers (PC), Web and Applications (apps), Mobile and Handheld Consoles.

Social gaming most commonly defined as playing online games offered and hosted on social networking platforms or on online social gaming platforms which allow or involve social interaction between players. The characteristics of social gaming are based on social platforms, allow casual gaming, free-to-play, turn based games, involve virtual currency and accessible through mobile phone applications.

Social casino is a sub segment of social gaming which permit players to play casino based social games, which is inspired by real money versions of the casino games. Social casino gaming is the gambling of a virtual currency without the chance of real loss or gain. Generally, there are two business models employed in the social casino gaming industry named as Up-front and Free game or freemium or free-to-play commercial model. The different categories or types of social games are casino style, poker, slots, bingo and various other table games.

The global social casino market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The global social casino market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, rising number of social media users, growing global population, budding internet penetration, emerging smartphones and gaming traffic, etc.

Furthermore, Global Social Casino Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Social Casino Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Social Casino Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2023)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Social Casino Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2023)

– Global Social Casino Market Forecast (2020-2023)

– Global Social Casino Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

