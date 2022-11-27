Soccer Star Nicklas Bendtner Joins Blast Premier Fall Finals ‘CS:GO’ Show Match

Nicklas Bendtner would not look misplaced in a CS:GO group BLAST / Stephanie Lindgren

Nicklas Bendtner, the soccer participant greatest recognized for his time on the English Premier League membership Arsenal, appeared on the BLAST Premier Fall Finals CS:GO event to take part within the present match alongside a number of the greatest gamers on the planet.

Bendtner made a formidable entrance to the stage at halftime of the present match on the event’s closing day. The present match pitted prime Danish stars towards a number of the prime gamers from internationally, together with one fan on every group, as some mild leisure earlier than the grand closing later within the day.

At halftime, the Danish group was down 9-6, and the house crown in Copenhagen feared that the remainder of the world group would outmatch their native gamers. Then Bendtner made his entrance, rising by means of the stage to look with angel wings on the display screen, hailed because the savior of the Danish group.

He then went on to affix the Danish gamers, placing them as much as six gamers on the group going through off towards the enemy group who nonetheless solely had 5 gamers. In his first spherical, he managed to select up a kill however he struggled after that ending with simply 4 kills and 12 deaths. Though he didn’t look horrible when enjoying towards the professionals, probably right down to him investing numerous hours into the sport through the 2020 pandemic.

Sadly, the additional participant on their group didn’t present sufficient of a bonus, as the remainder of the world group took the win over the Danes 16-13. Nevertheless, there isn’t a doubt that this was one of many extra entertaining present matches in latest occasions, with the addition of followers, some fan-voted antics and the native movie star making it considerably extra fascinating than simply a regular decide up recreation between totally different execs.

Whereas the addition of Bendtner could seem a bit random, even given the situation of the occasion, he’s truly an avid CS:GO fan and owns his personal group. Launched earlier this yr, Prosapia Esport ApS is headed up by the soccer legend and is among the initiatives he has taken on after retiring from enjoying.

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals has been a fantastic CS:GO occasion, with extremely shut motion and a few top-quality manufacturing. Within the grand finals, FaZe Clan are set to tackle Heroic to determine who will turn into champion and take dwelling $200,000.