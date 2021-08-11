So the total eradication of the virus is finally possible

A month ago we mentioned that three drugs are currently in the testing phase and looked very promising. Today we report the results of a new study that looked exactly at how COVID-19 could be eradicated.

A new study published in the British Medical Journal Global Health looked at all the factors surrounding COVID-19 that could make it possible to consider its total eradication on Earth in the future. Of all the possible factors, the scientists looked at 17, including:

Safe and effective vaccines Duration of immunity Social factors Effective government administration Public acceptance of measures to control infection

Each of these factors was then rated three points for its ability to be respected in the future. Thanks to this study, which was conducted by several New Zealand researchers, namely Nick Wilson, Osman D. Mansoor, Matthew J. Boyd, Amanda Kvalsvig and Michael G. Baker, a feasibility of eradicating the SRAR-CoV-2 was able to be defined by scientists : “A permanent reduction in the global incidence of infections caused by a specific pathogen through targeted efforts to zero”. In the past, this goal was only met for smallpox and for two of the three versions of the poliovirus. And the very data that scientists have gathered on these diseases has been used to advance research.

Polio and smallpox data so you can see things more clearly

The researchers compared the COVID-19 virus to smallpox and polio during the study. From the conclusions they have drawn, getting rid of COVID-19 will no doubt be more difficult than smallpox, but easier than polio. The study’s authors note:

Although our analysis is a preliminary effort with various subjective elements, it appears to place COVID-19 eradication within the realm of possibility, especially with regard to technical feasibility.

As the authors note, total eradication is possible, but without strong political will, money investment, and a full societal understanding of why it is important to protect others.

The authors also name the most important challenges that lie ahead of us:

The technical challenges in eradicating COVID-19 (compared to smallpox and polio) currently include the low acceptance of the vaccine and the emergence of variants that may be more transmissible (…). Other challenges would be the high up-front costs (for vaccinations and the modernization of health systems) and the extensive international cooperation required in the face of “vaccine nationalism” and anti-science aggression mediated by the government.

For the future, the authors call for further work on this topic by the World Health Organization or a coalition of health organizations from different countries.