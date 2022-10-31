“So many ignorant comments” – Pokimane calls out people criticizing her for paying for her parents’ retirement

Twitch sensation Imane “Pokimane” took to Twitter on October 31 to share a healthful replace, revealing that she had paid for her dad and mom’ retirement.

The replace went viral on Twitter, as a whole lot of hundreds of group members reacted to it. Nevertheless, not all reactions have been optimistic, as some folks seemingly criticized the streamer for her efforts.

Pokimane then took to her different Twitter account @imane and referred to as out the aforementioned people.

She took the chance to “do a lil educating” and talked about that her dad and mom immigrated to Canada when the OfflineTV co-founder was 4 years previous. She added that she was “painfully conscious” of the sacrifices her dad and mom made and the way a lot they missed their household and mates again in Morocco. Imane mentioned:

“So many ignorant feedback, so I’mma do a lil educating right here.”

so many ignorant feedback so i'mma do a lil educating right here 🫶🏻 i used to be born in morocco, a 3rd world nation, and my wonderful dad and mom immigrated to canada when i used to be 4. i grew up being painfully conscious of how a lot they missed THEIR dad and mom, siblings, mates, again in morocco.

Followers react to Pokimane hitting again at these criticizing her for paying for her dad and mom’ retirement

The French-Canadian character continued the dialog by stating that her dad and mom have been comfortable that their sacrifices allowed the Twitch star and her brother to get a “nice training and pursue no matter we needed.”

The handle concluded together with her mentioning that if she had not immigrated to Canada, then she would not have had the identical entry to the web and different services that enabled her to “turn out to be the content material creator she is at present”:

Greater than 229 followers replied to Pokimane’s group handle, with YouTuber Muaaz expressing his shock and stating that Imane needed to clarify “something in any respect”:

@imane wild u gotta clarify something in any respect what you probably did is what any youngster of immigrants aspires to do mashallah 🏽 i’m not mates w u however immensely pleased with what you’ve achieved regardless congratulations on all the things fr @imane wild u gotta clarify something at allwhat you probably did is what any youngster of immigrants aspires to domashallah 🙌🏽 i’m not mates w u however immensely pleased with what you’ve achieved regardless congratulations on all the things fr

🏻 and no worries, i don’t really feel the NEED to clarify, moreso the need to coach others because it’s not one thing i speak about a lot 🙂 @mws ah thanks🏻 and no worries, i don’t really feel the NEED to clarify, moreso the need to coach others because it’s not one thing i speak about a lot 🙂 @mws ah thanks 🙏🏻 and no worries, i don’t really feel the NEED to clarify, moreso the need to coach others because it’s not one thing i speak about a lot 🙂

Twitch streamer and Apex Legends character GuhRL concurred with the Los Angeles-based content material creator and revealed that her dad and mom are from Syria, who emigrated to Canada a yr earlier than she was born:

@imane fully get you on this, my dad and mom are from Syria and immmigrated to Canada a yr or so earlier than I used to be born. sure, 1000% they proceed to overlook dwelling, household and mates and cry rather a lot alone after they hear of individuals they know passing away your dad and mom have to be pleased with you <3 @imane fully get you on this, my dad and mom are from Syria and immmigrated to Canada a yr or so earlier than I used to be born.sure, 1000% they proceed to overlook dwelling, household and mates and cry rather a lot alone after they hear of individuals they know passing away your dad and mom have to be pleased with you <3

@imane there’s at all times good and dangerous however in the end they moved to have a greater life for us (their youngsters), dad and mom will be so selfless typically it hurts, <33 @imane there’s at all times good and dangerous however in the end they moved to have a greater life for us (their youngsters), dad and mom will be so selfless typically it hurts, <33

Twitter consumer @Tomoyoh_ commented and mentioned that Imane doesn’t “want to clarify” herself in regards to the issues she does or says:

@imane Imma be actual, you need not clarify your self on stuff you do or say! So what if others do not perceive, simply know the you continue to have lots of people who do and help you! @imane Imma be actual, you need not clarify your self on stuff you do or say! So what if others do not perceive, simply know the you continue to have lots of people who do and help you! 😊

One other consumer talked about that “folks won’t ever totally perceive the sacrifices immigrants make for his or her youngsters”:

@imane Individuals won’t ever totally perceive the sacrifices immigrants make for his or her youngsters. My dad and mom by no means noticed a few of their siblings and even dad and mom ever once more after they left dwelling. However they did it so their youngsters would have an opportunity at a greater life @imane Individuals won’t ever totally perceive the sacrifices immigrants make for his or her youngsters. My dad and mom by no means noticed a few of their siblings and even dad and mom ever once more after they left dwelling. However they did it so their youngsters would have an opportunity at a greater life

Listed here are some extra related fan reactions from Twitter:

@imane You labored for what you’ve got and are giving again to your dad and mom which is wonderful! humorous how you do not see this a lot blowback on male CCs doing the identical form of factor 🤔 @imane You labored for what you’ve got and are giving again to your dad and mom which is wonderful! humorous how you do not see this a lot blowback on male CCs doing the identical form of factor 🤔

@imane insane that this even must be defined. each immigrant child has this dream. it is pretty that you’ve got been capable of truly obtain it. they have to be so very pleased with you. @imane insane that this even must be defined. each immigrant child has this dream. it is pretty that you’ve got been capable of truly obtain it. they have to be so very pleased with you.



It’s the most important thanks you could possibly give them for all their sacrifices! I hear my mother discuss to my auntie each single week since we moved to the US 🥺 @imane I dream to do that for my dad and mom sometime! You achieved what each youngster of an immigrate desires to do.It’s the most important thanks you could possibly give them for all their sacrifices! I hear my mother discuss to my auntie each single week since we moved to the US 🥺 @imane I dream to do that for my dad and mom sometime! You achieved what each youngster of an immigrate desires to do. It’s the most important thanks you could possibly give them for all their sacrifices! I hear my mother discuss to my auntie each single week since we moved to the US 🥺♥️

Pokimane is without doubt one of the most influential and achieved content material creators within the streaming world, having began her on-line profession in 2016. She grew to become one of many first feminine streamers on Twitch to amass greater than 9 million followers on her major channel.

Imane has additionally collected quite a few accolades over the course of her profession. Earlier this yr, she was awarded the distinguished Legacy Streamer title at Blaire “QTCinderella’s” Streamer Awards 2022.

Pokimane can also be an avid gamer, and had managed to achieve the higher echelons of aggressive video games reminiscent of League of Legends and Valorant.



