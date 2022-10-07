“SO HAPPY FOR YOU” – Fans share heartfelt comments as Dream finally meets viewers at TwitchCon

Followers have reacted to Clay “Dream’s” submit celebrating the primary fan meet-up of his profession within the ongoing 2022 TwitchCon. For these unaware, the Minecraft streamer did a face reveal which was considered by greater than 35 million individuals on his channel.

Previous to that, the 23-year-old introduced that he could be visiting San Diego to attend the TwitchCon occasion together with fellow “Dream Staff” members Nick “Sapnap” and George “GeorgeNotFound.”

SAN DIEGO DAY 1 OVER was so superior getting to fulfill so many creators and followers 🙂 love you guys

The Minecraft neighborhood has flooded Twitter with varied photos and clicks of themselves with the trio. The Minecraft star himself expressed his delight to have met his followers in non-public for the primary time. Reacting to his submit, one fan exclaimed:

Followers react to Dream’s first fan-meet at TwitchCon 2022

Day 1 TwitchCon ended up being a competition for a lot of Minecraft followers as they lastly had the chance to fulfill Clay, Nick, and George. Though the trio can be residing in Florida, they’ve traveled to San Diego TwitchCon to greet their followers.

— ongoing thread 🧵 thread of dream assembly his buddies at twitchcon

"wait you're so brief? how tall are you?" -dream

in accordance with them that is the primary image with the WHOLE DREAM TEAM !!!! <3

The trio have been additionally joined by Karl Jacobs and Quackity. Each have been gaming associates of the aforementioned Dream Staff for a very long time and are additionally a part of the favored Minecraft server, Dream SMP. Listed here are among the posts involving them:

the primary 5/5 image! it's actually them :']

Will Dream be current on Day 2 and Day 3 of TwitchCon?

Clay is predicted to be current within the subsequent two days of the 2022 TwitchCon. Though he doesn’t have a proper meet-and-greet sales space, his buddies George and Sapnap could have their personalised areas. Therefore, it might not be shocking if followers discover Clay throughout their time on the occasion.

The occasion is being held on the San Diego Conference Heart in California. Followers trying to personally greet him (or some other creator) are urged to gather their passes/badges on the earliest. The occasion can be open to followers from 8 am (native time).

A take a look at different creators at TwitchCon 2022

TwitchCon is essentially the most celebrated streaming occasion of the yr. Over time, it has managed to draw the largest of names within the gaming neighborhood and it’s no totally different this time round.

The 2022 San Diego TwitchCon can be visited by main social media personalities akin to xQc, Pokimane, HasanAbi, loltyler1, LIRIK, NICKMERCS, EsfandTV, Scarra, Symfuhny, and ShahZam (Amongst others).

For extra particulars on the occasion, click on right here.



