Snowboard Equipment Market: Speciality Store to Represent a Leading Segment Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Growth of Snowboard Equipment market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

The global snowboards equipment market is expected to register an impressive CAGR attributed to significant demand in the sports industry. Consumption of snowboards equipment products is high in the sport manufacturers attributed to increasing number of aspiring athletes. Split boards are expected to witness considerable demand in the sports industry as compared to other snowboard equipment products. Sales of snowboard equipment products is expected to remain high through specialty stores and online stores.

Consumption of snowboard equipment products in the economic range is expected to remain significantly high globally. North America is expected to represent the largest market for snowboard equipment globally. Snowboard equipment is used for surfing down hills covered with in cold countries. These equipment are significantly used by the snowboard athletes to improve performance. Equipment such as special boots and bindings are used for securing the feet of snowboarders. Apart from athletes, people mainly participate in snowboarding sports as it helps improve cardiovascular health and squash winter blues.

The global snowboard equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR, and will represent a value of over US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2022.

As the plummeting temperature leads to myriad of inactivity and boredom, snowboarding is a sport that has helped people squash their winter blues. Attributed to various health-related benefits, snowboarding has been considered equivalent to aerobic exercise. This popular winter sports offers strong cardio workout, which helps in burning calories. Much known for health-related benefits, snowboarding also continues to cognition and mental health of people positively. A recently conducted research by the National Institute on Aging reveals that exercise is one of the various factors that impact cognition positively apart from cardiovascular health, social engagement, and mental activity. Bound to such factors, snowboarding continues to witness a surge in demand in the cold countries.

Significant Demand in the Sports Industry

Growing number of aspiring snowboarding athletes has led to an upsurge in demand for snowboard equipment globally. In pace with changing weather conditions, there is a surge in demand for sport equipment that are equipped with enhanced technology. Sports manufacturers are integrating advanced technology in equipment including tracker watches, heated boot liners, and other gadgets that offer convenience and safety to sportsmen.

However, several factors are impacting demand for snowboards negatively. Insufficient snow due global climatic change has led to significant drop in snowboarding participation. According to NGA, an average of 6.8 million skiers, and 5 million snowboarders participated in the sports between the year 2010 and 2013.

Speciality Store to Represent a Leading Segment

Split board is expected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market. This segment is expected to represent a value of over US$ 10 Mn in the global snowboard equipment market by the end of 2022. Snowboard binding is expected to represent the second highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market through 2022. North America is expected to represent the largest market for snowboard equipment products globally. Men’s snowboard boots is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth in the global market, followed by split board and kid’s snowboard boots.

Speciality store is expected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market. This segment is expected to represent a value of over US$ 20 Mn in the global snowboard equipment market by the end of 2017. Online sales channel is expected to represent the second highest growth in terms of revenue in 2017. Sales of snowboard equipment products is expected to remain high in North America. Speciality stores is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth in the global market, followed by direct sales.

Economic price range is expected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market. This segment represent a value of over US$ 30 Mn in the global snowboard equipment market by the end of 2022. Premium range is expected to represent the second highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market through 2022. Mid-range price is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth in the global market, followed by premium price range throughout 2022.

Competitive Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global snowboard equipment market include Amer Sports Corporation, Emsco Group, Inc, Skis Rossignol SAS, Gilson Boards, LLC, Newell Brands Inc, Zion Snow Boards, Head NV, and Academy Snowboard Co. Inc.

