Snow Blower Market || keyplayers American Honda Motor, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Ego Power, Globe Tools Group, and Lowe’s Corporation.

The report “ Snow Blower Market in North America, By Stage Type (Single Stage, and Two Stage), By End-User (Residential, and Commercial), and By Fuel Type (Gas powered, Electric-powered, and Battery-powered) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2024.

Key Highlights:

On September 11, 2019, Husqvarna Group today announced an investment in Yeti Snow Technology, a Norwegian company delivering autonomous snow clearance systems to airports. Husqvarna, together with the original investors, Semcon and Øveraasen, now hold equal parts in Yeti. The collaboration in Yeti is aimed at further exploring autonomous solutions for airports, including robotic grass cutting.

In July, 2019, Husqvarna introduced a blower with a power steering and a hydrostatic transmission, which can withstand harsh weather conditions.

Analyst View:

New-generation snow blowers are packed with advanced technologies such as power steering, folding handles, LED headlights, heated handle grips, and drift cutters. With the inclusion of these features, the level of comfort and ease in performing clearing tasks has increased, thereby driving the demand for snow blowers. Manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing lighter, stronger, and durable products in the North America snow blower market. For instance, Husqvarna introduced a blower with a power steering and a hydrostatic transmission, which can withstand harsh weather conditions. Increasing technological innovations are expected to drive the North America snow blower market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Snow Blower Market in North America,” By Stage Type (Single Stage, and Two Stage), By End-User (Residential, and Commercial), and By Fuel Type (Gas powered, Electric-powered, and Battery-powered) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2024

Key Market Insights from the report:

The snow blower market in North America accounted for US$ 0.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of stage type, end-user, and fuel type.

By stage type, two-stage snow blowers are expected to account for the majority share in the market during the forecast period. Further, vendors are trying to introduce equipment with reduced emissions and increased fuel economy to decrease carbon footprint.

By end-user, the residential segment is leading in the North America snow blower market. As electric snow blowers are lightweight and easy to handle, they enjoy high popularity in the residential segment. Manufacturers are focusing on implementing user-friendly features, thereby increasing sustainability.

By fuel type, the demand for gas-powered blowers is dominant in the North America snow blower market. However, electric-powered snow throwers are expected to witness traction in the North America snow blower market in coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the snow blower market in North America includes Ariens, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, The Toro Company, Alamo Group, American Honda Motor, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Ego Power, Globe Tools Group, and Lowe’s Corporation.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

