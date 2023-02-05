SNL Roasts Santos, MTG and Trump’s ‘Big Ole Dump Truck’

NBC

On Saturday Night time Reside’s “Weekend Replace” this week, co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che took on a few of the Republican Occasion’s newer crop of stars. However as is commonly the case, Donald Trump acquired the worst of it.

“Consultant George Santos stated that he’s stepping except for his committee assignments to stop being a distraction,” Che stated. “He added, ‘The very last thing I need is consideration.’ Then he sashayed away in a feather boa.”

Jost then acquired yet another dig at Santos in by calling out one of many New York congressman’s most just lately unearthed lies that he served as a producer on the notorious Broadway flop Spider-Man: Flip Off the Darkish. “Although he did find yourself working with the Inexperienced Goblin,” he added as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s photograph appeared on the display beside him.

“It was introduced that Donald Trump’s golf programs will host three LIV golf tournaments this 12 months, furthering Trump’s ties to Saudi Arabia,” Che reported later. “Their relationship is sensible. Saudi Arabia wants venues for his or her golf tournaments, and Trump wants oil for that massive ole dump truck,” he joked as a photograph of the previous president’s behind popped up.

Che additionally known as out Trump for pleading the fifth lots of of instances in a latest deposition. “Additionally taking a fifth, his lawyer,” he stated, referring to Rudy Giuliani.

However the joke that acquired the largest response of the evening had nothing to do with politics. It got here when Jost informed viewers that for the primary time ever, two brothers might be going through off towards one another within the Tremendous Bowl,” earlier than including, “By the way, two brothers within the Tremendous Bowl is why my grandfather received’t be watching.”

Because the reside viewers groaned and Jost seemed down in disgrace, Che simply shook his head and stated, “And in February, man.”

