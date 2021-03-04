“Smurfy”: Violent dispute between Söder and Scholz | Free press

“You are not the king of Germany or world ruler”, CSU boss Söder complains to the finance minister. What happened

Berlin (dpa) – Shortly before the deliberations of federal and state governments on further corona strategy ended, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder clashed violently.

According to reports, the trigger was the funding of an emergency fund in equal parts by the federal and state governments. Shortly after the conference ended, the CSU boss reiterated when asked, “I don’t want to say we are one heart and one soul, but now everything is all right again.”

According to the participants, the SPD candidate for chancellor had initially stated to all prime ministers: “No one has to dream that the federal government will open an account from which everything is paid.” There will be no consensus other than partial funding of the federal and state governments.

Then Söder – as suggested by several participants – brutally attacked Scholz: “You are not the king of Germany or the ruler of the world.” And: Scholz now “doesn’t have to grin at that smurfy”.

When asked, Söder emphasized that you should not put every surviving word on the “golden scales”, he appreciates Scholz “in principle”, and that even in the grand coalition you get along well. Nonetheless, sometimes there are different points of view, and Scholz has “a really sharp way.”

The emergency fund goes back to Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU). The fund is intended to help companies that do not exactly meet the previous support criteria or where special circumstances in certain industries are not mentioned. Despite the dispute, the fund was also decided by the prime minister’s conference, but further details will be clarified on Monday.

